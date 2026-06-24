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AI-equipped cleaning robot designed for offices

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TOKYO

Iris Ohyama will release on Wednesday "JILBY," a cleaning robot designed for corporate clients.  

JILBY is an acronym derived from the words "Job," "Intelligence," "Labor," "Bot," and "Your Side." Its design incorporates feedback from corporate users, featuring attributes such as quiet operation, high cleaning performance, and user-friendly controls with large screens and buttons. It can also be operated via tablets and smartphones.

The robot uses AI to learn from cleaning data and room layouts. It aims to streamline cleaning operations by having AI ​​propose optimal cleaning routes, frequencies and schedules — offering insights such as, "There is 40% more dirt on Fridays compared to other days," or "Less than 30 hours of recommended brush usage remain; replacement is advised next week.”

Source: PR Times

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