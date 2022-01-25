Are you a sweet and salty fan? Try the new Chicken Ramen Choco Flakes, the dream snack

By Dale Roll, SoraNews24

Among the many brands of Japanese instant ramen, Chicken Ramen, made by popular food brand Nissin, is undoubtedly one of the most beloved. It’s a simple, classic type of instant ramen, but its deliciousness lies in that simplicity. With more than 60 years of history under its belt, Chicken Ramen’s popularity has brought it a lot of collaborations, and right now you can buy Chicken Ramen-flavored chocolate-covered corn flakes.

Yes, this is the ultimate dream collab between Nissin’s beloved Chicken Ramen and Nissin Cisco’s highly popular Choco Flakes. In this limited-edition snack, corn flakes are covered in chocolate, then rolled in crushed pieces of Chicken Ramen while the chocolate is still soft to make the ultimate sweet and salty snack.

Now you might be thinking, “whose great idea was it to combine chocolate and chicken?!” And you might be justified in your hasty judgment. But consider this: the disgust you might feel at the thought of chocolate-covered chicken probably comes mostly from the expected texture. Soft, moist chicken topped with chocolate just doesn’t sound appealing at all.

But crunchy Chicken Ramen bits mixed with corn flakes, all covered in chocolate? That’s double the crunch, with the added bonus of a sweet chocolate coating. You can’t really go wrong there.

Chicken Ramen Choco Flakes are now available at convenience stores around Japan for 140 yen per bag. You’ll recognize the packaging for its clever combination of Chicken Ramen’s iconic orange and white stripes and the great big picture of Choco Flakes on the front. Chicken Ramen’s mascot, Hiyoko-chan, is also proudly holding a Choco Flakes flag, as if waving you over to it. You really can’t miss it.

As with all good things, though, this delicious-looking collab will one day come to an end, so if you see it, don’t hesitate to pick up a bag or two to try, even if you’re on the fence.



