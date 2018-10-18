With the winter months fast approaching, it’s almost the time where you need to stock up on warm clothing. However, for those for whom simple hats and scarves aren’t sufficient in the quest for warmth, Thanko is releasing a new battery powered face warmer.

As well as being designed to reduce the amount of exposed skin, the two rechargeable warmers embedded in the balaclava-like headwear help to keep both the front and back of your head warm at a toasty 45 degrees C. And with a three to four-hour battery life, it can survive for relatively long stints in the cold.

Suitable for indoor wear or outdoor wear, this will be the perfect partner to those times where you just can’t escape the cold.

Price: 4,980 yen (including tax)

