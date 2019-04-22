Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Pokemon official website
new products

Brand-new line of Pokemon accessories

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Japan’s love of cute characters and stylish fashion means there’s no shortage of anime-inspired accessories here. Unfortunately, the intense passion that allows such pieces to exist in the first place means they’re often as expensive as they are cool.

But that’s not the case with the newest batch of Pokemon accessories that just went on sale. The collection consists of dozens of different designs of earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, none of which will set you back more than 1,300 yen.

pa-2.png

As you’d probably guess, franchise mascot Pikachu is the star of the lineup, with multiple cute yet elegant items based on the motif of his instantly recognizable ears, tail, and huggable physique. Each model is priced at 1,080 yen, and they’re available in either pierced-ear or clip versions.

pa-3.png

pa-4.png

pa-5.png

There are also a pair of asymmetric pierced-type-only earrings for fans of Eevee evolutions Espeon and Umbreon.

pa-6.png

Moving on to the necklaces (all 1,296 yen), once again Pikachu is front and center.

pa-7.png

pa-8.png

pa-9.png

There’s a lot of variety to be found in the selection of bracelets (which range in price from 864 to 1,296 yen) thanks to the various charms, cords, and frills the designers have added.

pa-13.png

Moving on to your fingers, the dynamic Pikachu and Eevee rings, as well as the charm-adorned one, are all 864 yen.

pa-16.png

And finally, these clever Pikachu hairpins and clips are identically priced at 1,080 yen.

pa-18.png

pa-19.png

The entire collection is being offered now at Pokemon Center megastores across Japan or, if you don’t have one in your neighborhood, online through the Pokemon Center Online shop here.

