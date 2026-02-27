BrewDog launches new flagship product, Good Buddy, in Japan

BrewDog, the UK's number one craft beer brand, has launched a new flagship product, Good Buddy, available exclusively in Japan. It is available at FamilyMart stores nationwide.

Featuring a dog icon exuding positive vibes, Good Buddy is touted as a new gateway to the world of craft beer.

It has a refreshing citrus hop aroma and a light, easy-to-drink taste. It has a mild bitterness, gorgeous aroma and a clean finish.

The phrase “Your Next Favorite Beer” embodies the desire for it to become "a beer that will accompany you in your daily life from now on."

A portion of Good Buddy sales will be used to support activities in which dogs and people interact.

Suggested retail price (tax included): ¥429

Source: PR Times

© Japan Today