 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: PR Times
new products

BrewDog launches new flagship product, Good Buddy, in Japan

1 Comment
TOKYO

BrewDog, the UK's number one craft beer brand, has launched a new flagship product, Good Buddy, available exclusively in Japan. It is available at FamilyMart stores nationwide.

Featuring a dog icon exuding positive vibes, Good Buddy is touted as a new gateway to the world of craft beer.

It has a refreshing citrus hop aroma and a light, easy-to-drink taste. It has a mild bitterness, gorgeous aroma and a clean finish.

The phrase “Your Next Favorite Beer” embodies the desire for it to become "a beer that will accompany you in your daily life from now on."

A portion of Good Buddy sales will be used to support activities in which dogs and people interact.

Suggested retail price (tax included): ¥429

Source: PR Times

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Award-winning mattress from Germany, designed for better sleep

Experience advanced hybrid design combining spring support and foam layers for deep rest, suited to Japan’s climate. Now on New Life Sale up to 50% off—plus an extra 10% with code TODAY10.

View More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Brew Dog is not craft beer. It is mass produced. Craft marketing more like.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ibaraki Will Offer ¥10,000 for Reporting Undocumented Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for March 2026 

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2026

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

New Life Season in Japan: New Mattress, New Me

Savvy Tokyo

Ryuhyo Monogatari Train

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kochi

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Visa Fees Are Rising in 2026: A Guide for Foreign Workers and Employers

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Key Family Policy Changes in Japan in 2026

Savvy Tokyo