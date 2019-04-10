Newsletter Signup Register / Login
new products

'Cardcaptor Sakura' engagement rings

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

With the busy lives we all lead nowadays, you may have forgotten that it was Sakura Kinomoto’s birthday earlier this month. Like many anime characters, the star of "Cardcaptor Sakura" has an official in-series date of birth, which is April 1.

If you’re a fan, you’re probably feeling sort of guilty that you didn’t get Sakura a gift, especially when Twitter Japan was nice enough to create a special emoji for her special day. But don’t worry, not only is Sakura forgiving enough not to be angry at you, fans got a present for themselves, with the unveiling of the designs for a brand-new line of "Cardcaptor Sakura" engagement rings.

cr-2.jpg

Japanese jeweler U-Treasure is crafting three different designs, the first of which, pictured above, features familiar mascots Kero-chan and Spinel Sun supporting the stone’s setting.

cr-3.jpg

The second design salutes Sakura’s magical girl regalia, with the Dream Key on one side and the Dream Wand on the other.

cr-4.jpg

Finally, the third design is a nod to Sakura’s floral namesake, with a cherry blossom formed of what appears to be pink gold with a pink tourmaline crystal at the center of the petals, and a nadeshiko (pink carnation) made of the same material on the opposite side.

For now, U-Treasure is only showing sketches of the rings, but if the company’s previous Cardcaptor-inspired rings, like the ones below, are anything to go by, the craftsmanship on the engagement rings should be extremely high.

cr-5.png

cr-6.png

U-Treasure will begin taking orders for the "Cardcaptor Sakura" engagement rings on April 29 through its online store, as well as its physical store in Tokyo’s Shinjuku neighborhood (pricing is yet to be announced, and likely will vary by choice of stone). Oh, and if you’re an anime fan who’s not particularly into "Cardcaptor," don’t forget that they have "Pokemon" and "One Piece" rings too.

Related: U-Treasure online shopShinjuku branch

Source: Press release

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- One Piece announces Tony Tony Chopper bridal rings, DIY jewelry service

-- It’s Cardcaptor Sakura in the kitchen with new anime-themed oven mitts and aprons【Photos】

-- The magical food and gorgeous merch of Tokyo’s brand-new Cardcaptor Sakura cafe and gift shop

© SoraNews24

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Earning Extra Income for English Teachers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Visual Novels: What They Are and 5 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Places To Get A Maternity Massage In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Oshi Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Starbucks Japan Launching New Frappuccinos with Ridiculous Hashtag Names

GaijinPot Blog