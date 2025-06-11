 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The EFK-100CD-1A Image: Casio Computer Co
new products

Casio to release EDIFICE featuring forged carbon

0 Comments
TOKYO

Casio Computer Co Ltd has announced the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line of timepieces based on the brand concept of “Speed & Intelligence.” The new EFK-100CD is a mechanical watch that, for the first time in the EDIFICE line, incorporates forged carbon — a material renowned for its strength and lightweight properties.

It is a mechanical timepiece that, for the first time in the EDIFICE line, employs forged carbon — a lightweight and high-strength material used in high-end sports cars and custom automotive parts — for the dial. Forged carbon creates a truly one-of-a-kind appearance in each timepiece, as carbon fiber blended into the resin forms unique, random surface patterns. The simple dial design, with just three hands and a date display, highlights the distinctive character of forged carbon.

Also for the first time in a Casio timepiece, the watch is equipped with a mechanical movement. Casio incorporated this into the EDIFICE line to reflect the shared dynamism and joy of driving and mechanical timekeeping.

The see-through case back reveals the movement in motion, where refined mechanical beauty echoes the aesthetics of car engines and suspension systems. The movement delivers a power reserve of approximately 40 hours when fully wound.

Price: 74,800 yen

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Destinations For Rainy Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Firefly Viewing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

10 Interactive Art Museums To Visit In & Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Is June the Worst Month in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kadokawa Culture Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: Tasty Ways To Combat Summer Fatigue in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Read Your Japanese Paycheck: Taxes, Deductions and Take-Home Pay Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mama-tomo: 5 Places To Make Mom Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ear Acupressure Jewelry: Japan’s Latest Wellness-Beauty Trend

Savvy Tokyo

Insights from Global MBA Graduates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Study in Japan: A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting a Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog