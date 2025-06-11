Casio to release EDIFICE featuring forged carbon

Casio Computer Co Ltd has announced the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line of timepieces based on the brand concept of “Speed & Intelligence.” The new EFK-100CD is a mechanical watch that, for the first time in the EDIFICE line, incorporates forged carbon — a material renowned for its strength and lightweight properties.

It is a mechanical timepiece that, for the first time in the EDIFICE line, employs forged carbon — a lightweight and high-strength material used in high-end sports cars and custom automotive parts — for the dial. Forged carbon creates a truly one-of-a-kind appearance in each timepiece, as carbon fiber blended into the resin forms unique, random surface patterns. The simple dial design, with just three hands and a date display, highlights the distinctive character of forged carbon.

Also for the first time in a Casio timepiece, the watch is equipped with a mechanical movement. Casio incorporated this into the EDIFICE line to reflect the shared dynamism and joy of driving and mechanical timekeeping.

The see-through case back reveals the movement in motion, where refined mechanical beauty echoes the aesthetics of car engines and suspension systems. The movement delivers a power reserve of approximately 40 hours when fully wound.

Price: 74,800 yen

