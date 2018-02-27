Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Casio to release first G-SHOCK 5000 Series watch

TOKYO

Casio has announced the April 13 release of the first G-SHOCK 5000 Series watch with full metal construction. The GMW-B5000 watch band, case and bezel, are entirely made from stainless steel. 

The watch keeps accurate time anywhere in the world by connecting to a time server via a paired smartphone. Users can easily set world time and alarms from an app on smartphones. 

Prices: 

  • Silver colored GMW-B5000D-1: 60,000 yen before tax 

  • Gold colored GMW-B5000TFG-9: 70,000 yen before tax 

Both models to go on sale April 13 in Japan.  Sales outside Japan are yet to be announced. 

The year 2018 marks the 35th anniversary of the G-SHOCK. Casio has sold 100 million of them since April 1983. 

Celebrating the anniversary, the gold GMW-B5000TFG-9 has the special anniversary logo inscribed on the back case and comes in a commemorative package.

