Cat and dog head cushions

By grape Japan

Japanese bookstore and oddity shop Village Vanguard has been having a lot of fun with "hyper-realistic" goods lately, with everything from giant anime masks to cat-head themed phone chargers available. Their latest entry in that category has a very specific theme, however. Super realistic cat and dog face cushions meant to recreate cats and dogs staring at you with big eyes.

The cushion series, titled Koira & Kissa (Finnish for "dog" and "cat", respectively), offers realistic (well, as realistic as giant-eyed cats and dogs can be) head-shaped pillows of eight different pets (four cat breeds and four dog breeds) to cuddle with.

Village Vanguard is currently taking reservations at their online store, with each cushion priced at 1,944 yen and slated to be shipped in late August. While Village Vanguard unfortunately only ships within Japan, those overseas can also find the cushions available on Amazon.

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Let Slowpoke Be Your Pokemon Work And Lunch Buddy With This Adorable PC Cushion

-- Hello Kitty Show Restaurant Opens on Japanese Island, Giant Kitty Face Roof Only Visible by Air

-- Grumpiest Looking Shiba Inu You’ve Ever Seen Glares at Pizza, Birthdays and Innocent Bystanders

External Link

https://grapee.jp/en/

© grape Japan