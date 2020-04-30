Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
new products

CBD wellness and beauty line MUKOOMI launches in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

CBD wellness and beauty line MUKOOMI officially launched in Tokyo on Friday. The brand's key focus is to become Japan's go-to CBD wellness and beauty line, with a vision to open to the international market.

The founder, Priyanka Yoshikawa, was the first half Japanese half Indian contestant to win the title of Miss World Japan, and since her reign, she's continued to be a wearer of many professional hats. But, above all else, she's an entrepreneur and a keen advocate for diversity in all its forms.

After discovering the benefits of CBD products in the United States around two years ago, Priyanka noticed there was little in terms of variety and transparency when it came to the domestic CBD industry.

In collaboration with Shahdan Calcuttawalla, a global entrepreneur with companies in the U.S., India, and now Japan, Priyanka founded MUKOOMI to craft a line that would reflect her values and offer high quality, accessible products with a message. The name MUKOOMI is a play on the Japanese words mukou (向こう) - beyond and miru (見る) - to see. It means to see beyond typical beauty expectations, see beyond divides physical or metaphorical.

The debut range is gender-neutral and can be used by everyone. It features four CBD infused skincare products, including face cream, eye serum, skin serum, and hydrating facial toner, as well as CBD isolate drops crafted for consumption.

MUKOOMI works with the Cannabinoid Examination Committee of the Japan Cosmetics Association to ensure a high-quality standard. Currently, the ingredients MUKOOMI uses for their line of CBD oil is sourced from the Netherlands, but Priyanka and her team are working towards setting up a Japan-based production process. If customers have any questions about CBD or MUKOOMI, they can get in touch directly via the website.

You can shop online now at mukoomi.com. To celebrate the launch MUKOOMI is offering a 10% discount on all products until May 15. Just add the code “WELCOME_MK” at checkout.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

K-Beauty VS J-Beauty: What Are The Real Differences?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2020 Moves Online with Pride from Home Hashtag and Live Streams

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Japanese Vocabulary for Talking about the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Aomori

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Proper Etiquette For Quitting Your Job In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 17, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog