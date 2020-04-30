CBD wellness and beauty line MUKOOMI launches in Japan

CBD wellness and beauty line MUKOOMI officially launched in Tokyo on Friday. The brand's key focus is to become Japan's go-to CBD wellness and beauty line, with a vision to open to the international market.

The founder, Priyanka Yoshikawa, was the first half Japanese half Indian contestant to win the title of Miss World Japan, and since her reign, she's continued to be a wearer of many professional hats. But, above all else, she's an entrepreneur and a keen advocate for diversity in all its forms.

After discovering the benefits of CBD products in the United States around two years ago, Priyanka noticed there was little in terms of variety and transparency when it came to the domestic CBD industry.

In collaboration with Shahdan Calcuttawalla, a global entrepreneur with companies in the U.S., India, and now Japan, Priyanka founded MUKOOMI to craft a line that would reflect her values and offer high quality, accessible products with a message. The name MUKOOMI is a play on the Japanese words mukou (向こう) - beyond and miru (見る) - to see. It means to see beyond typical beauty expectations, see beyond divides physical or metaphorical.

The debut range is gender-neutral and can be used by everyone. It features four CBD infused skincare products, including face cream, eye serum, skin serum, and hydrating facial toner, as well as CBD isolate drops crafted for consumption.

MUKOOMI works with the Cannabinoid Examination Committee of the Japan Cosmetics Association to ensure a high-quality standard. Currently, the ingredients MUKOOMI uses for their line of CBD oil is sourced from the Netherlands, but Priyanka and her team are working towards setting up a Japan-based production process. If customers have any questions about CBD or MUKOOMI, they can get in touch directly via the website.

You can shop online now at mukoomi.com. To celebrate the launch MUKOOMI is offering a 10% discount on all products until May 15. Just add the code “WELCOME_MK” at checkout.

