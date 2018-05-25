Newsletter Signup Register / Login
new products

Coca-Cola launches first alcoholic drink in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Coca-Cola launched its first ever alcoholic drink on Monday in Japan -- a fizzy, lemon-flavored concoction laced with spirits that seeks to capitalise on the growing popularity of chuhai alcopops enjoyed especially by young women.

Although the U.S. firm dabbled in the wine business in the 1970s, the experiment in Japan is "unique" in the company's 125-year history, said Coca-Cola Japan president Jorge Garduno.

Three new "Lemon-Do" drinks -- containing three, five and seven per cent alcohol -- are available in the southern Kyushu region of Japan.

A 350-milliliter can will cost 150 yen.

"This is a pilot project in the region which has a sizable market," Masaki Iida, spokesman for Coca-Cola's Japanese unit, told AFP. He declined to reveal the exact spirit in the drink, as the recipe is a closely guarded secret.

Coca Cola product developers got the idea after visiting Japanese-style izakaya pubs, where they discovered that lemon-flavored drinks are very popular, according to the firm's website.

The popular "chuhai" drinks -- which contain vodka or a distilled, grain-based spirit called shochu -- come in a range of flavors such as grape, strawberry, kiwi and white peach. 

They range in strength from between three and nine per cent and are particularly popular with young drinkers, especially women.

Coca-Cola is wading into an already competitive market, where major Japanese companies such as Suntory, Kirin and Asahi dominate the shelves.

And the firm's president has already dampened hopes of people hoping to get a tipple outside Japan, saying there are no plans to launch "Lemon-Do" outside of the country.

However, the push is seen as part of a broader campaign to diversify beyond sodas as health concerns see consumers in the U.S. and other developed markets weaning themselves off sweet drinks and diet colas.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Temples

Yakushi-ji & Shinyakushi-ji Temples

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Anti-Aging Skincare In Japan: Tips From A Leading Japanese Dermatologist

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Kyoto Railway Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Castles

Wakayama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2018 GaijinPot Cherry Blossom Contest Winners

GaijinPot Blog