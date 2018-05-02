Coca-Cola releases special anime-design bottle just for Japan

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

Over the past few years, Coca-Cola has shown a willingness to mix things up with its visual design in Japan. Sure, the brand’s iconic logo and distinctive shade of red are always part of the package, but Coca-Cola also likes to add in bits of distinctively Japanese flair.

So far, we’ve seen gorgeous collectible bottles saluting popular tourism destinations like Tokyo, Kyoto, Yokohama, and the Seto Inland Sea, as well as a springtime sakura motif. Now, Coca-Cola is decorating its bottles with something just as Japanese as Shinto shrines or cherry blossoms: anime characters.

Featured on the special bottles, which went on sale May 4, are Megumi, Chiwa, and Mao, the three stars of anime TV series "Ohenro." Produced by Tokyo-based Ufotable(the same studio behind the popular "Fate" anime franchise), "Ohenro," which literally means “pilgrims,” follows the three girls as they embark on the traditional pilgrimage of 88 Buddhist temples on Japan’s island of Shikoku, something that real-life travelers do to this day.

▼ Megumi, on the left, is outfitted with the customary walking stick and conical hat of Shikoku pilgrims, and the group is posing in front of the Onaruto Bridge, which connects Shikoku with Japan’s main island of Honshu.

Fittingly, if you want to get your hands on this special bottle, you’ll have to journey to Shikoku, as sales are limited to the island. The 250-milliliter bottle is priced at 125 yen in stores and 150 yen in vending machines, and is available at locations including JR Tokushima Station and Tokushima Awaodori Airport. It should make for a great thirst-quencher if you’re doing the pilgrimage circuit yourself, or biking the region’s breathtaking Shimanami Kaido. Just remember to hang on to the bottle instead of tossing it in a recycling box.

Sources: Ufotable via Otakomu, Tokushima Shimbun

