Coca-Cola releases world’s first frozen Coke slushie packs in Japan

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

After being the first in the world to try the surprising new Peach Coca-Cola, customers in Japan are definitely being spoilt when it comes to receiving exclusive products and limited-edition releases. And now it’s time to enjoy the spoils of Coca-Cola’s creative development team yet again, this time with a new product that’s been eight years in the making: Coca-Cola Frozen Lemon.

Despite the initial lukewarm response to the regular lemon-flavored coke back when it was released in 2005, followed by a reboot in 2014, Coca-Cola is determined to make us fall in love with the citrus blend, this time by releasing it as a frozen slushie pack to go. According to the company, the new balance of flavours in this release is a perfect fit for the refreshing frozen drink, which can be enjoyed in a number of scenarios.

▼ The new ad campaign suggests trying the frozen coke as an afternoon pick-me-up, or after a bath or at the end of after-school club activities.

coca-cola-japan-frozen-coke-slushie-pack-7.jpg

While the soft drinks giant has been making strides in the frozen slushie game, most recently with a special vending machine that dispensed beverages that turned to icy slush after being shaken, the new resealable pouch packaging is said to be a world-first for frozen beverages. The convenient new product will allow customers to massage the pouch pack to get the desired crunch, while also enjoying the taste of Coca-Cola with “a refreshing sherbet sensation”.

▼ More than 100 prototypes were devised over eight years during the creation of the new beverage.

coca-cola-japan-frozen-coke-slushie-pack-3.jpg

The product will be sold frozen and unfrozen, for those who want to pop it in their freezers when they get home.

The company is so confident with the new packaging that they’ll also be releasing two of their Fanta flavors in the same way.

d1735-183-531489-0.jpg

The Coca-Cola Frozen Lemon and the Fanta Frozen beverages are on sale at stores around Japan at a recommended retail price of 130 yen.

Sources: PR Times

