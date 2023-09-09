Coco Ichibanya merch for fashion lovers

Fashion brand Journal Standard Relume and Coco Ichibanya, a Japanese curry fast-food chain have partnered up to release a limited edition five-piece collection of Coco Ichibanya merchandise.

Available at Bay Cruise Store Nagoya and other select locations, this collaboration was made with hardcore Coco Ichibanya fans in mind. The curry franchise first opened in Aichi in 1978 and is affectionately known as “Coco Ichi” among regulars.

The collection features t-shirts with the brand’s logo and tagline. There’s also a tote bag that displays an old-school Coco Ichi menu. For a more subtle look, the collection includes a pair of socks with its iconic yellow color and branding.

T-shirts are priced from ¥4,950 while the tote bag and socks start at ¥2,750.

Source: Fashion Press

Source: https://www.fashion-press.net/news/108776

© Japan Today