Cold Stone Creamery Japan celebrates spring in style with green tea and sakura flavors

By Krista Rogers, SoraNews24

American ice cream chain Cold Stone Creamery is known around the world for their customized creations and whimsically-named menu items. The brand certainly enjoys popularity in many major Japanese cities, where its patrons can enjoy some additional offerings not found in the U.S. or elsewhere.

Speaking of which, on April 11 all locations throughout Japan began offering two limited-edition seasonal variations on their green tea ice cream as well as a shake and crepe to tie in with the beginning of spring. The green tea ice cream in these menu items is crafted using matcha from Nishio City, Aichi Prefecture, which is particularly luxurious to the taste. Let’s check each of them out and water at the mouth together below!

“More Green Tea Days” (500 yen and up)

Triple the usual amount of matcha is added to this creation for a divinely dense green tea flavor. Topped with chewy shiratama (rice flour dumplings) and a crispy monaka(wafer cake) shell, then drizzled with red bean paste and kuromitsu (brown sugar syrup), both its sight and taste evoke traditional Japanese sweets.

“Shiratama Milk Berry” (500 yen and up)

This creation is a long-awaited revival of a previous favorite. Green tea ice cream is topped with shiratama, strawberry chunks, and condensed milk for a delightfully creamy and sweet treat.

“Green Tea Shake” (550 yen)

A delightful blend of green tea ice cream and Cold Stone’s famous sweet cream ice cream is topped with whipped cream, matcha sauce, and a monaka shell for a refreshingly thick beverage that you can savor throughout the day.

“Sakura Green Tea Crepe” (550 yen)

You didn’t think that sakura cherry blossoms would be left out of the mix, did you? This is spring in Japan we’re talking about, after all! An ample amount of matcha paste is mixed into the crepe dough before baking. The finished crepe is then rolled around sakuramochi ice cream and topped with condensed milk, green tea jam, and strawberries–perfect for a stroll under some actual blossoms.

The above creations will be available at Cold Stone Creamery Japan locations until May 29, so don’t miss your opportunity to try them now before the seasons change again!

