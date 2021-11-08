Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Humidifier (left), Cup Noodle (right) Photo: Takarajimasha
new products

Cup Noodle humidifiers: Combining hot ramen and homeware for a very special release

0 Comments
By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Nissin has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of its popular Cup Noodle this year with a whole load of special limited-edition goods, covering everything from pouches through to Umaibo snacks and even weird and wonderful sodas.

Now, the celebrations are continuing with another exciting new release, and this time it’s a humidifier that looks exactly like a Cup Noodle.

The Cup Noodle Humidifier has similar dimensions to a real Cup Noodle, measuring 12.1 centimeters in height and 9.6 centimeters in diameter.

The clever design has steam escaping from beneath the lid of the humidifier, just as it would with a steaming hot Cup Noodle.

Cup-Noodle-humidifie.jpg

Simply fill the cup with up to 250 milliliters of water, connect it to a USB port with the included cable, and switch the machine on to immediately humidify the area.

▼ No three-minute wait required.

Cup-Noodle-humidifie.jpg

The Cup Noodle Humidifier looks so realistic that you might think the steam rising from the machine has a noodle aroma, but alas, the makers say it does not.

Fans will be pleased to know that the humidifier comes in two varieties, with both Original and Seafood options available.

Cup-Noodle-humidifie.jpg

The Cup Noodle Humidifiers will be included as a free add-on to a special Cup Noodle 50th Anniversary Book published by Japanese publishing company Takarajimasha, in the same way the pouches were sold earlier this year.

The magazine-style book will retail for 2,189 yen each, and be sold at 7-Eleven stores and online from Dec 2, followed by other bookstores and retailers from Dec 13. A number of online retail sites are currently accepting preorders so be sure to get your order in so you don’t miss out on this very special 50th anniversary item!

Source: Takarajimasha via Otakomu

Insert imagesTakarajimasha 

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Nissin Cup Noodle Soda gives us the flavour of instant ramen as fizzy drinks!

-- Tokyo luxury hotel teams up with Cup Noodle for 50th anniversary ramen cocktails and course meals

-- Nissin’s Cup Noodle gets glamorous birthday makeover!

© SoraNews24

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

5 Effective Resources for Advanced Learners of Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Savvy Tokyo

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

A Complete Guide to Treating Acne in Japan

Savvy Tokyo