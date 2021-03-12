Drink banana beer and promote Izu Peninsula tourism industry

By grape Japan

The Izu Peninsula in Shizuoka Prefecture offers hot springs and abundant nature. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Japan, attracting people from all over the country.

However, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Izu and other tourist spots in Japan have suffered from a decline in the number of visitors.

In the midst of this situation, the Atagawa Tropical & Alligator Garden 熱川バナナワニ園, a leisure facility in Izu famous for its banana garden, has started a project with the aim of bringing back some vitality to the region.

A unique craft beer made with bananas grown on premises

The Atagawa Tropical & Alligator Garden uses hydro-geothermal heat from the natural hot springs to raise crocodiles and grow tropical plants. For those who don't know Japanese, the name 熱川 Atagawa is written with Kanji characters meaning "hot river."

In addition to exhibiting plants and animals, the facility is also famous for growing about 20 different kinds of bananas, and it's these bananas they've put to good use in their "Izu Banana Crocodile IPA," which goes on sale on March 15.

Motivated by their earnest wish to promote Izu Peninsula and deliver enjoyment to as many people as possible while doing so, they hand-select bananas grown and harvested in the Banana Garden.

Working in cooperation with craft beer makers Hansharo Beer Brewing 反射炉ビヤ based in Nirayama, they've created a juicy beer with a wonderful aroma and satisfying flavor.

Five varieties of bananas are used: 仙人蕉 Seninsho bananas (Musa acuminata 'Senninsho'), プラタ Plata bananas (Musa x paradisiaca 'Plata,'), ウェーレンスー Werensu Bananas*, 小型ビルマ Dwarf Burmese Bananas (Musa paradisiaca 'Kluai Namwa Kohm') and アイスクリームバナナ Ice Cream Bananas (Musa x paradisiaca cv. Ice Cream).

[* Note from the editors: "Werensu" is our approximation of the Japanese spelling ウェーレンスー. According to our research, this is a Chinese varietal, but the correct transliteration in Pinyin is probably different.]

Since it's a fruit beer, even people who don't usually like beer may find it easy to drink.

Why don't you try this distinctive beer filled with the hopes of Atagawa Tropical & Alligator Garden?

Product name: 伊豆バナナワニIPA | Izu Banana Crocodile IPA

Sales outlets (planned): Atagawa Tropical & Alligator Garden Fruit Parlor, Hansharo Beer Brewing's Official Online Shop, Hansharo Bussan-kan Tannan, Hansharo Beer Restaurant Homura, Hansharo Beer Stand.

Shipment to liquor stores and beer specialty stores nationwide is also scheduled.

