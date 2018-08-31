Enjoy a fresh taste of Spain as brand new Gazpacho arrives on Japanese shores

By Reiji Taguchi

It’s amazing how much can come out of a tiny little bottle.

These are my first thoughts after having a sip of Gazpacho — a cold soup (turned smoothie), a new product which has just landed in Japan straight from Spain. It’s delicious, healthy, has multiple health benefits, and comes in a pack you can easily slip into your purse. I ain’t George Clooney, but, please allow me — #QuéMás, people — what else do you need from a bottled natural power drink?!

Gazpacho, Spain’s centuries-old cold tomato soup, is by no means foreign to Japan. However, this brand new product, released on the Japanese market last Friday, is promising a little more authenticity, a little extra health boost, and a few tomato slices above-the-rest deliciousness.

Brought to Japan by First Step Japan, an importer and distributor of foreign products to the Japanese market, and the Spain-based food and beverage firm AMC Group, the new Gazpacho is a 330ml bottle of natural vitamins, fresh taste and a healthy fix for a hungry stomach on the go. Cooked in a traditional Spanish home-style, it’s a nostalgic taste for anyone who grew up in Spain savoring their grandma’s best homemade dishes.

Made with only nine natural ingredients — tomato, red bell pepper, cucumber, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, vinegar, onion, salt and lemon extract — this preservatives- and additives-free soup is also the ultimate veggie smoothie. Its key ingredients are all packed with fiber and are high in water content, making it the perfect low-calorie snack. Add to this a rich taste and tons of other health benefits, stretching from boosting hydration to serving as an anti-aging supplement.

As with most soups, Gazpacho’s perfect partner is bread, and it can be enjoyed throughout the year even when the weather cools down. And if you ever get bored drinking it on its own (which is unlikely to happen), feel free to use it as a base for other dishes — including pizza and risotto — to add a fresh, Andalusian kick.

Gazpacho lovers in Japan can get their hands on the product first through the official website, gazpacho.jp, or from online retailers Amazon and Rakuten for ¥1,950 for a set of three. Sets of six and 18 bottles are also available for those who want it on their tables as regularly as possible. The new Gazpacho will also be appearing on selected store shelves later this year.

