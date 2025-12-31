 Japan Today
Image: Thanko
new products

Enjoy hot sake easily at the table with this sake warmer

TOKYO

With this sake warmer from Thanko, you can enjoy exquisite, sophisticated sips of sake right at your table.

Three temperature settings are available: body warm, hot and extra hot. The included sake cup has a wide opening, which enhances the aroma of the sake.

A light indicates the heating process and when it's done, so you'll never miss the perfect drinking moment. Since you simply add water and heat it, there's no need to boil water every time.

Another great feature is the intuitive touch panel, which eliminates the need for complicated operation.

Available for 9,980 yen on the Thanko website.

Source: Thanko

© Japan Today

