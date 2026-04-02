FamilyMart rolling out watches to ever growing Convenience Wear lineup

FamilyMart Co is rolling out wristwatches as part of this year's new additions to its growing Convenience Wear lineup, popular among foreign tourists, as the major chain operator continues to push the boundary of convenience store offerings.

The brand's first-ever watch, developed in collaboration with Citizen Watch Co, will be available in two variations, both subtly incorporating FamilyMart colors on the hands and straps. Priced at 1,998 yen and 10 ATM water-resistant, they will go on sale from April 17.

To mark the 45th anniversary of FamilyMart's founding, the company has also released new designs for the brand's flagship socks and handkerchiefs based on the colors of the chain's 1980s and current logos.

Since launching its Convenience Wear brand in 2021, FamilyMart has seen its "Famima socks" explode in popularity, with Japanese celebrities like Takuya Kimura even spotted donning the iconic green-and-blue-striped fashionwear.

The brand has gained popularity among foreign travelers, particularly for items like socks and foldable umbrellas that make convenient souvenirs.

The socks, now available in a wide range of colors and designs, remain a bestseller, with around 33 million pairs sold to date, according to FamilyMart.

Shirts, underwear and other products in the brand are also well-received for their accessibility and trendy designs, prompting the company to expand the lineup each year. Products are developed in collaboration with Tokyo-born fashion designer Hiromichi Ochiai, founder of the Facetasm clothing brand.

Convenience Wear sunglasses that debuted last year proved extremely popular, with the initial batch of 30,000 units quickly selling out. In addition to black, two new color variations -- brown mix and clear brown -- have been released this year.

While a selection of products are available to order online, others are sold exclusively in stores.

Sales of the Convenience Wear line reached 20 billion yen in the fiscal year ending February 2026, with plans for further expansion, including encouraging franchisees to increase the number of display racks in their stores from one to 3.5.

"It may be just one rack depending on the store, but we make those decisions in consultation with franchisees and sales staff. Ideally, we'd like customers to be able to see as many products as possible, but due to space constraints, the final decision is left to the franchisee," said a FamilyMart official.

© KYODO