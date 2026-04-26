Finnish design brand Iittala partners with Pokemon for a golden first collaborative tableware set

By Krista Rogers, SoraNews24

Finnish design brand Iittala, originally founded as a glassware company in 1881, is bringing its design A game to Pokémon’s 30th anniversary party this year. Three collaborative products are being released under the brand’s series of Origo tableware in Japan, which is beloved for its bold, striped patterns and functional designs that blend in effortlessly with daily living. In a fun connection between Pokémon and Origo’s origins, both of which were born in the latter half of the 1990s.

▼ The three Pokémon x Iittala collaborative items make use of bright yellow hues and images of Pikachu.

First, the mug consists of an elegantly simple design with a variety of different-sized stripes. It holds 0.4 liters of liquid and retails for 5,500 yen.

Second, the bowl makes the outer stripes look even bolder. A cute illustration of Pikachu is also hiding on the inside bottom and is ready to greet you when you finish your meal. It holds 0.25 liters of substance and retails for 5,280 yen.

Third, the plate puts the focus on a frolicking Pikachu right in the center. Its diameter is 20 centimeters and it retails for 5,500 yen.

The Iittala x Pokémon collaborative lineup goes on sale on May 1 at Iittala stores around Japan and Iittala Japan’s online shop.

Source, images: PR Times

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