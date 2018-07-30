Foaming bottom soap: An eco-friendly alternative to wet wipes

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

Japan is well known around the world for being at the forefront of rear-cleaning technology. From the ever-popular Japanese toilet, with its washlet bidet system, to the toilet paper dispenser that neatly folds the end of the paper for you, companies in Japan are continually searching for better ways to look after your bottom, and now one manufacturer is attracting attention with a new method that’s environmentally friendly too.

Called Momo Awawa, which translates to “foaming peach“, this new product is an “oshiri awa soap“, or “bottom foaming soap“, and it’s designed to be used either on its own or in conjunction with the Japanese washlet cleaning system.

It’s easy to use – simply spray it on a sheet of toilet paper and then wipe it on your butt after doing your business.

As this image shows, the product works to clear away the excrement entirely, while the toilet-paper-only method ends up smearing it on your skin, leaving it there to cause problems like itching throughout the day.

Given that many Japanese homes have a washlet toilet at home, it’s suggested that the soap be used on your butt immediately after pooping, followed by a rinse of water from the washlet to give you a refreshingly satisfying clean. However, research suggests that many people avoid using the washlet, especially when away from home, due to concerns about who’s used it before and fears that the nozzle may be dirty.

That’s where this handy travel-sized bottle comes in handy, so you can give your butt that just-washed feel without the use of a washlet, and more importantly, without using wet-wipes, which are wreaking havoc on the world’s sewerage systems.

The problem of fatbergs in sewers is an increasing concern at the moment, as these congealed lumps, which form when grease mixes with non-biodegradbale solids like wet wipes, creates an enormous amount of waste which sewerage systems can’t handle, increasing the likelihood of damage and flooding. Australian water and sewerage corporation TasWater, for example, asks that people never flush flushable wipes and only flush the four Ps: Pee, poo, puke and paper. A bottom soap like Momo Awawa is a simple way to abide by these recommendations while helping to solve the growing environmental problem of non-biodegradable waste at the same time.

Not only can the soap be used by adults, but it’s also handy for babies and the elderly too.

Unlike regular soaps, which can disrupt the normal PH balance of your skin and make it more alkaline, the Momo Awawa contains natural ingredients like blueberries, wild thyme, persimmon tannins and rooibos, which have a slight acidity to better match the natural condition of the skin. This makes it suitable for all skin types, and particularly those with haemorrhoids and sensitive skin.

It’s also ideal for those times when skin conditions can flare up, like during the heat of summer and on camping trips.

Created by a Japanese duo who are billing the product as a “world first”, the Momo Awawa has been developed in conjunction with two Japanese corporations, who are aiming to mass produce the bottom soap with the help of a crowdfunding campaign on Greenfunding.

Demand for the Momo Awawa has been overwhelming, as they’ve already smashed their crowdfunding goal of 300,000 yen, raising a whopping 4.415 million yen, 1,471 percent of its target total, with 66 days remaining on the campaign.

There are still a number of support tiers available for patrons to choose from, ranging from a 3,500 yen pledge, which gets you one 50-milliliter and one 300-millilter bottle at a 30-percent discount, up to a 13,500-yen pledge, which gets you five bottles in each size at a 38-percent discount.

Given the huge demand for the product, and the vision of its creators, who hope to herald in a “new era of washing your bottom with foam”, it’s highly likely that we’ll see the Momo Awawa go into mass production soon.

