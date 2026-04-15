Fujifilm to launch analog instant camera 'instax mini 13'

Fujifilm has announced the launch of “instax mini 13” (mini 13), a new entry model in the instax series of instant cameras, allowing users to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing. It will be available on April 24 in Japan.

Alongside the mini 13, a range of matching accessories will be released simultaneously, including camera cases matching the body colors, the mini format film “PASTEL GALAXY” featuring vivid glossy colors gradations, and an album for instax™ mini format film.

The mini 13 is an analog instant camera that enhances the design and features of the instax mini 12, which enables users to easily and beautifully capture images exactly as intended through simple operation.

The camera body features a pop-inspired design with a soft, rounded 3D form, making it an item users will want to carry with them as a fashion accessory.

The mini 13 offers simple operation — just turn the lens to power on, frame your shot, and press the shutter button—and now features newly added 2-second and 10-second self-timers. The 2-second timer lets you enjoy selfies by preparing your expression and pose without worrying about camera shake when pressing the shutter button. Meanwhile, the 10-second timer expands your freedom to experiment with poses, framing, and shooting distance by allowing you to place the camera down to capture full-body shots and more.

Price: Open

Source: Fujifilm Corp

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