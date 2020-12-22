Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR Times
new products

Garrett Popcorn Japan releases Matcha Truffle Caramel Crisp in decorative Year of the Ox tins

0 Comments
By Ben K, grape Japan
TOKYO

As we introduced in grape Japan last year, Garrett Popcorn Japan introduced their delectable Matcha Truffle Caramel Crisp flavor especially for the New Year holiday period. Garrett’s classic caramel crisp popcorn has been coated in white chocolate then covered in bitter matcha powder to counteract the luxurious sweetness.

In December 2019, Garrett Popcorn Japan presented their new holiday flavor in a special decorative "ETO tin" (eto 干支 being the Japanese word for Chinese Zodiac animals) with a mouse design for the Chinese Zodiac animal of 2020.

In similar fashion, their 2021 New Year's decorative tin has a beautiful new design for the Year of the Ox.

You can also get these tins with Chicago Mix®, Caramel Crisp™, Cheese Corn, Mild Salt, Plain, Almond Caramel Crisp™, and Cashew Caramel Crisp™ flavors.

GarrettOx_3.jpg
Photo: PR Times

Also, as they did last year, the Chicago-born popcorn brand will release their limited edition Black Truffle popcorn in a luxurious gold tin for only eight days from Dec 26 to Jan 3. The rich aromatic black truffle flavor is the perfect match for a flute of champagne and other libation of your choice.

GarrettOx_4.jpg
Photo: PR Times

Garrett 2021 ETO Tin

Price: From 1,130 yen (depending on flavor)

Matcha Caramel Truffle Crisp

S: 620 yen

M: 1,110 yen

L: 1,720 yen

J: 3,450 yen (exclusively at Shisui Premium Outlet and Lalaport EXPOCITY locations)

Quart tin: 1,750 yen

Gallon tin: 4,400 yen

Two Gallon tin: 8,400 yen (exclusively at Shisui Premium Outlet and Lalaport EXPOCITY locations)

Black Truffle Popcorn

Format: Gold tin

Price: 1,200 yen

Locations: all Garett Popcorn stores in Japan

For more information about Garrett Popcorn Japan, visit the official website here.

© grape Japan

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

