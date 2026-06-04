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Image: Donguri Kyowakoku
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Ghibli’s No Face continues to demonstrate his generous character growth by dispensing soy sauce

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By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Explicit exposition has never really been Studio Ghibli’s thing, but even by their standards, No Face’s character arc is an impressive case. Without saying a single word of dialogue, we watch the "Spirited Away" scene-stealer go from covetous to considerate over the course of the film, learning that there’s more to life than a cycle of gorging and coercing people with regurgitated pricy baubles.

By the time the movie ends, No Face has become a sympathetic, even heartwarming character, and his new life as a generous, helpful sort can continue in your kitchen in the form of a cute and classy No Face soy sauce dispenser.

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The porcelain bottle stands 10.8 centimeters tall, with its glaze catching the light in a hazy way evocative of the indistinct nature of No Face’s physical form within the anime.

Instead of pouring from the very top of the bottle, the soy sauce comes out of No Face’s extended arm, which is crafted to bring to mind his on-screen posing.

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A silicone seal helps keep the connection between the two parts of the bottle snug and secure, and separating them also makes for easy cleaning of the inside.

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While this is technically classified as a soy sauce dispenser by Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, you could use it to hold whatever liquid you want (although the modest diameter of the opening means that thick condiments or lotions probably won’t flow too easily through it). And if your diet isn’t all that saucy, there’s always the option of using the bottle for decorative purposes like a very unique anime figure.

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While the No Face soy sauce dish shown in the above photo is sold out, the soy sauce dispenser is back at Donguri Kyowakoku following a recent restock, and can be ordered through the chain’s online store here, priced at 2,640 yen.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku, Studio Ghibli

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Studio Ghibli adds new range of neckties to its anime merchandise store in Japan

-- Moving, burping No Face coin bank figure is back to receive your Ghibli fan generosity【Photos】

-- Elegant ghostly Ghibli curtain captures the ungraspable form of No Face【Photos】

© SoraNews24

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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