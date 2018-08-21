Give yourself a Japanese head spa at home with this nifty gadget from the 100 yen store

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

While many of us spend our days working or studying, our Japanese-language reporter Go Hatori spends his days scouring Japan’s 100-yen stores in search of new and amazing products. While it’s often a hit-or-miss process, sometimes he comes across a tiny little gem that turns out to be a life-changer, and today was one of those lucky days.

This little piece of plastic might not look like much at first, but upon closer inspection, it’s clear that quite a bit of thought has gone into its design. Designed to be attached to a PET bottle, this little massager head comes with a dozen little soft prongs for massaging the scalp, along with a spring-mounted centerpiece.

According to the instructions on the back of the pack, the massager should be attached to the top of a carbonated water bottle, and then gently pressed around the scalp before washing the hair. In Japan, “head spas” are luxury treatments where carbonated water is sprayed with pressure onto the scalp, with purported benefits said to include: the removal of residual chemicals, reducing hair loss, and helping the scalp to retain its natural PH balance.

The Carbonated Head Spa, or Sparkling Head Spa, as it’s sometimes called, is a pricey luxury that Go can’t often afford, so he had high hopes for this product. Testing it out on a table first, he was surprised to see the strength of the spray pushed out by the little massage head.

After a few practices to get the angle and pressure right, Go was ready to hop in the shower and give himself the budget head spa of his dreams.

After getting over the shock of his initial spray, which sent carbonated water into his eyes, he quickly got used to the process and went all out, massaging the sparkling water all over his scalp.

fter his self-applied sparkling head spa, Go washed and conditioned his hair as normal and felt like a whole new person. He said it felt just as good as the head spas he’s had in salons, as it gave him that same invigorating tingle on the scalp and it seemed to really penetrate in between the hairs to get rid of fine dirt.

If he had to think of any downsides to using the product, the only thing he’d be able to come up with was the fact that he went through a regular 500-milliliter bottle far too quickly, so he would advise having a few bottles of carbonated water handy to really give you the best head-spa experience.

