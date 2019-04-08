Gold-dust topped instant noodles on sale in Japan for the end of Heisei Era

By SoraNews24

With less than a month left in the current Heisei Period in Japan, a lot of companies are offering special promotions and products to usher in this end of an era. For example, luxury potato chip maker Koikeya released a special box of chips sprinkled with specks of actual gold.

It was a move that seems to have inspired popular instant yakisoba brand Peyoung to include similarly sophisticated seasoning to their plastic tubs of noodles with Peyoung Sauce Yakisoba with Gold Dust.

Considering Peyoung has come out with some oddball offerings in the past, from hair-growth-inducing Scalp D Yakisoba to Natto Yakisoba, we’re not sure if this is a step towards or away from normalcy for the brand.

The gold yakisoba went on sale on April 8 and can be found at most supermarkets and convenience stores for a limited time, but beware. Peyoung has a very passionate fan base who will likely rush at the chance to try this unique combination, so you may want to hurry.

Our writer grabbed a box for 250 yen. This was a considerable price hike considering a regular box costs 170 yen, and suggests that these special edition noodles contain approximately 80 yen worth of gold.

Inside the box was very similar to a regular Peyoung set with packets of seasoning, dried toppings, and sauce, but this time with a little pack of gold dust. There wasn’t a whole lot, but enough to let its presence be known.

Preparation was exactly the same as regular Peyoung Yakisoba, the only difference being a final sprinkling of gold dust on the finished product. It made the fried, dried, soaked, and reheated noodles glimmer in the fluorescent office lighting.

Actually, it tasted exactly like regular Peyoung Instant Yakisoba, so this time was no different. Still, it was a little much to pay such an exorbitant (by Peyoung standards) price just to give some instant noodles a little pizzazz.

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Yakisoba company teams up with shampoo brand, launches new flavor that boosts hair growth

-- Instant noodle company combines yakisoba noodles with fermented natto bean topping

-- New flavor Peyoung instant yakisoba takes a confusingly named herb to the max

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2019/04/10/gold-dust-topped-instant-noodles-on-sale-in-japan-for-the-end-of-heisei-era/

© SoraNews24