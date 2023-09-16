Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Thanko
Gourmet omelets in five minutes

TOKYO

Japanese-style omelets trace back to the Meiji Period. The dish was born in Rengatei, a Western-style restaurant in Tokyo’s ritzy Ginza district. What started as a staff meal made from leftovers grew in popularity due to its simplicity, flavor profile and affordability. Today, families all over Japan make these omelets as an easy home-cooked meal. 

While arguably it takes some skill to make the omelet fluffy, the Thanko omelet maker makes things easy. In just five minutes, you can have a tasty gourmet omelet made from leftovers in the fridge. It’s the perfect housewarming gift for those living alone with a packed schedule. 

Aside from omelets, you can also use this to make hashbrowns, pancakes and even hamburgers.

Priced at 5,980 you can buy this omelet maker on the official website

Source: Thanko

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

