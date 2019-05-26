Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Häagen-Dazs Japan releases Matcha Creme Brulee ice cream for limited time

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Lovers of Japanese flavors have been truly spoilt by luxury ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs in recent years, with a number of limited-edition releases featuring specials like hojicha roasted green tea, cherry blossom, and kuromitsu brown sugar syrup.

Now they’re combining a very Japanese flavor with a famous French dessert for a limited time, to create the Green Tea Creme Brulee Ice Cream Sandwich.

While we were familiar with these two star ingredients, we’d never actually had them together in one dessert before, so we were curious to give the new ice cream sandwich a try. And when we opened it up and took it out of its packaging, we were greeted with the brand logo on two very green wafers.

We split the frozen dessert in two and found that the inside was filled with a generous mound of matcha ice cream, which has been blended with custard for this special release. Surrounding it was a thick casing of caramel-flavored chocolate, with a dollop of caramel sauce on the inside to add the distinctive Creme Brulee flavor to the sweet.

When we bit into it, all these flavors melted on the tongue in perfect harmony. The bittersweet caramel sauce and slight astringency of the matcha were rounded off with a slight sweetness, thanks to the chocolate casing and the custard of the ice cream. The casing actually worked brilliantly with the wafers to perfectly replicate the crack of a creme brulee topping, making us feel like we were actually eating a real creme brulee with matcha custard.

This creamy ice dessert is totally worth all the calories, and will make your toes curl if you love green tea and classic creme brulees. Currently available at stores around Japan for a limited time, the Green Tea Creme Brulee Ice Cream Sandwich retails for 294 yen plus tax.

