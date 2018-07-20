Newsletter Signup Register / Login
new products

Häagen-Dazs tempts us with first-ever Japanese flavor sorbet and ice cream combo

0 Comments
By Kay, SoraNews24
TOKYO

With Japan in the midst of an intense heat wave, a Häagen-Dazs ice cream cup product in a new flavor sounds like just what we need — and happily for us, that’s exactly what we’re getting! For a limited time, Häagen-Dazs will be offering a mini ice cream cup in a Kuromitsu (brown sugar syrup) and Kinako (soy bean powder) flavor.

The new item combines a soy bean powder-flavored ice cream with a brown sugar syrup flavored sorbet. The ice cream is made using fragrant soy bean powder carefully roasted for just the right amount of time, and along with the gently sweet brown sugar syrup sorbet, it should make for a delightful combination of Japanese flavors that’s both rich and cool at the same time, making it the perfect summer treat. It also happens to be the very first Japanese sorbet and ice cream flavor combination to be offered by Häagen-Dazs Japan.

▼ Brown sugar syrup sorbet and soy bean powder ice cream: a match made in ice cream heaven?

hd-2.jpg

According to the information on Häagen-Dazs’ special product site, they apparently wanted to create an ice cream in a Japanese flavor that would specifically be enjoyable in the hot summer weather. Well, we have to say, kuromitsu syrup and kinako powder sound excellent together in summer, and in any other season as well!

The new Kuromitsu and Kinako mini ice cream cup will be available at supermarkets, convenience stores and department stores across Japan from July 24 for 294 yen a cup. If you’re in Japan this summer, it may be the perfect snack to help keep the summer heat away.

Source: Häagen-Dazs 

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- New Häagen-Dazs ice cream: Salty Vanilla and Caramel and Japonais Black Syrup Kinako Red Bean

-- Häagen-Dazs’ awesome mochi ice creams with black sugar syrup and sweet miso glaze are coming back

-- Another Japan-meets-ice cream creation from Häagen-Dazs — this time it’s strawberries and azuki!

© SoraNews24

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo