Image: Thanko
new products

Hands-free UV protection parasol

TOKYO

If you’re planning to spend a lot of time outdoors this summer, you’ll want to take extra precautions against harmful UV rays. When you leave your skin vulnerable to prolonged UV exposure, you’ll be more prone to premature skin aging, wrinkles and liver spots. With summer upon us, it’s time to stock up on UV protection essentials like sunscreen or UV-cut clothing and UV umbrellas.

This hands-free UV parasol by Thanko offers 50+ SPF for an extra layer of protection. It’s perfect for days spent outdoors in the middle of summer doing yard work or hiking. The parasol is lightweight and easily assembled, so you can take it with you wherever you need to go this summer. 

It's. available for ¥12,800 on the official Thanko website

Source: Thanko

