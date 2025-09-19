 Japan Today
Image: THanko
new products

Have a kushikatsu party at home with Kalari 2

TOKYO

Beyond okonomiyaki (savory pancakes) and takoyaki (octopus balls), kushikatsu (fried skewers) is another must-try dish from Osaka. Invented in 1929 in the Shinsekai district, kushikatsu rose in popularity among blue-collar workers because it’s inexpensive, quick to eat and filling.

This underrated dish uses bite-sized pieces of meat and vegetables, drenched in a light batter (and bread crumbs), then deep-fried to perfection. Best enjoyed with a quick dunk in a communal, no double-dipping sauce, it’s a must-try for first-time visitors and foodies alike. 

For your next gathering, check out Thanko’s Compact Fryer and have a kushikatsu party. The fryer’s dome lid prevents oil splatter and doubles as a drip rack; built-in skewer sockets steady your kushikatsu while they fry. Add anywhere from 500 ml to 900 ml of oil while a 400 W heater keeps each batch just as crisp as the last. The device stows its power cord inside the pot and weighs roughly 1.7 kg for easy storage. 

Available for ¥9,800 from Thanko’s online store.

Source: Thanko

