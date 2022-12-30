Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR Times
new products

Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa woodblock print splashes into Lego art in early 2023

By Krista Rogers, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Edo-period artist Katsushika Hokusai’s most famous individual woodblock print, The Great Wave off Kanagawa has been reproduced in many forms of media, including functional ones for everyday life, since it was introduced to the world in 1831. Lego Japan will soon claim fame to the newest version when it releases a Lego version of the iconic image from Hokusai’s Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji.

The artistic piece was partly inspired by Lego’s Play Well 2022 Report, in which 93 percent of surveyed adults responded that they experience regular stress and 80 percent are looking for new ways to relax. Taking that to heart, designers created the work using 1,810 blocks, promising Lego artists at least a few hours of good time to unwind while creating the image.

▼ With dimensions of 52.7 x 39.9 x 2.6 centimeters (20.7 x 15.7 x 1 inches), you can proudly display your finished product on the wall as a piece of fine art.

Screen-Shot-2023-01-02-at-12.27.39.png

Uniquely, the design utilizes layers of blocks that quite literally splash out of the frame to recreate the depth of Hokusai’s lines.

▼ Lego art promises a dynamic finished canvas.

Screen-Shot-2023-01-02-at-12.27.47.png

The box also comes with a premium booklet introducing Hokusai’s original artwork and all kinds of background information. In addition, Lego even offers a special soundtrack including more historical trivia to listen to while assembling your masterpiece.

▼ Art meets play

Screen-Shot-2023-01-02-at-12.27.58.png

The new “Great Wave off Kanagawa” Lego art will go on sale on February 1 for an undetermined price. It’s a fitting time to celebrate the artwork with its glimpse of Mt Fuji in the background, since 2023 marks the 10-year anniversary of Mt. Fuji becoming a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Source, images: PR Times

