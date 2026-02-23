 Japan Today
Image: PR Times
new products

Hose delivers targeted, quick drying of shoes

TOKYO

Dia Corporation is releasing the "Flaundry Shoe Dryer" on March 1. This dryer uses a slim, approximately 4-cm-diameter hose to deliver warm air to hard-to-dry areas inside shoes for efficient drying, while its ozone deodorizing function also suppresses unpleasant odors. 

Weighing approximately 1.1kg, its compact design makes it easy to store and allows for convenient shoe care even during busy days. It can also be used on bedding and clothing, making it suitable for multiple lifestyles with just one unit.

While shoes often get wet from rain, sweat, and cleaning, they are difficult to dry from the inside. The prolonged dampness can lead to bacterial growth and lead to odors.

When caught in a sudden rain shower, many people are unsure of what shoes to wear the next day after returning home. Shoes that are difficult to dry despite frequent wear often lead to situations where they're not dry when you want to wear them, making them a common laundry and drying problem. Drying shoes at home, which is often affected by weather and time, can be a source of daily stress.

The "Flaundry Shoe Dryer" delivers 400W of high-powered warm air directly into the inside of shoes using a thin hose with an outer diameter of approximately 4 cm. While it typically takes over an hour to completely dry indoor shoes after washing, this dryer delivers targeted warm air to areas that are difficult to dry, such as the heel, toe, and strap (inside the instep). This allows for damp indoor shoes from rain or sweat to dry in just 30 minutes, and even soaking wet indoor shoes after washing to dry in just 60 minutes. *

As such, the drying time can be adjusted in five stages, from 15 to 120 minutes, depending on the degree of wetness and the material of the shoes. From lightly damp everyday shoes to thorough drying after washing, it can be used to suit the type of shoes and your lifestyle.  

Price: 11,000 yen (tax included) 

Available online at Rakuten, Yahoo and Amazon.

Source: PR Times

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

