Hosiden develops wireless charger using magnetic resonance method

By Katsumi Yamashita
TOKYO

Hosiden Corp has developed a wireless charger using a magnetic resonance method for small electronic devices such as wearable devices and IoT devices.

It consists of the "HVE1192" power transmission unit and "HVE1193" power reception unit.

"By employing a wireless power transmission method, it becomes easier to improve the waterproofness of electronic devices," Hosiden said in a statement.

The company intends to start sample shipment in August 2018 and release the product within fiscal 2019. It plans to produce 10,000 units of the product per month.

The wireless charger can charge a device up to 10mm away.

"By using a magnetic resonance method, we slightly reduced the positional dependence of the power transmission and reception coils and extended the transmission range to 10mm. Moreover, it can charge multiple electronic devices at the same time. The charging current of the charger is 50mA when the transmission distance is 5mm," Hosiden said.

The power reception unit has a diameter of 11mm and a thickness of 5.4mm. The small size was realized by using a small power reception coil and a small lithium-ion (Li-ion) rechargeable battery.

The power supply voltage of the power transmission unit is direct-current (DV) +5V, and its operating current is 200mA. Hosiden has not yet announced the price of the product.

