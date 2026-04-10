Japanese sandals dyed with real Uji matcha are here to whisk you off your feet

By Krista Rogers, SoraNews24

Nara, Japan-based shoe company Yamatokobo specializes in traditionally crafted zori sandals for everyday life. Its newest pair of setta, a type of low-soled zori, was just released on April 7 and is already whipping up excitement among footwear enthusiasts.

The Matcha Setta are dyed using real Kyoto-produced Uji matcha that results in a strikingly rich green color. The fabric parts of the shoes are made from mixed cotton and hemp fibers while the soles are a mix of cork and synthetic rubber.

Not only will your feet stroll around in style, but they’ll also have a heightened cleanliness factor. Review from a third-party examiner determined that the tea dye results in a natural antibacterial property that protects against Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, with a final antibacterial rating of 3.1 (a 2.0 or over indicates antibacterial properties on this scale).

Furthermore, the sandal straps are crafted using Ojiya Chijimi fabric, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage representative summer kimono material made using 100-percent high-quality ramie produced in the area of Ojiya, Niigata Prefecture. The fabric’s tightly woven fibers are treated to a hot water bath as part of the production process that creates creases to prevent it from sticking to the skin of your feet for a pleasant, cooling feeling.

Men’s Matcha Setta sandals are 12,980 yen and are available in three sizes: medium (25-25.5 centimeters), large (26-26.5 centimeters), and extra large (27-27.5 centimeters).

Meanwhile, ladies’ Matcha Setta sandals are 12,650 yen and come in two sizes: medium (23-23.5 centimeters) and large (24.5-25 centimeters). They also feature a slight wedge with a heel height of 3.5 centimeters.

Both the men’s and the ladies’ versions of the Matcha Setta can be purchased on Yamatokobo’s official website here and here respectively.

Source, images: PR Times

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