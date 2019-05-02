Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kabuki and food join forces for the ultimate collaboration in the form of soy sauce plates

By CJ, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Kabuki, or Japanese dance drama, is a popular traditional performance that many Japanese and foreigners enjoy. With many tourists often visiting kabuki theaters during their stay to get a feel of one of this country’s oldest traditions, it’s become such a hit that kabuki has even made it to airline safety videos. And one of the most striking things about it is the bold make-up that actors wear, known as kumadori.

To further spread this tradition, now you can take a keepsake back home, in the form of soy sauce plates. Because, after all, what better way is there to showcase one of Japan’s most unique entertainment other than to fuse it with a condiment-favorite? All you have to do is pour some soy sauce into one of these plates and stripes or patterns found in kumadori make-up appears. As you can see, the designs look quite realistic, just like the patterns the actors wear, with the only difference being that real actors have colorful patterns over white foundation.

The soy sauce plates come in six different varieties, with different faces representing mostly heroic characters.

Sold online through Village Vanguard, the plates are 486 yen each and they’re so popular that they’re already sold out, waiting for re-stock!

And while you’re waiting, we highly recommend getting your hands on one of these Spirited Away No Face soy sauce bottles too, if you are a Studio Ghibli fan. A great souvenir combination for friends and family, bringing a little taste of Japan to the dinner table.

Source, images: Village Vanguard via Japaaan

© SoraNews24

