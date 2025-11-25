KFC Japan introduces a new burger 8 years in the making

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24

How well do you know your fried chicken? That’s the question KFC appears to be challenging us with at the moment, thanks to the grand unveiling of a new burger that’s been eight years in the making.

Called the Chicken Tatsuta, this burger veers away from the Colonel’s secret herbs and spices to provide us with a more specialised Japanese flavor. Unlike the nation’s most well-known type of fried chicken, karaage, which is coated in wheat flour and potato starch and usually unmarinated, tatsuta-age consists of chicken coated in potato starch and marinated in a sauce containing soy sauce, mirin, and ginger, creating what some would describe as a more flavorful dish.

▼ KFC is clearly of this opinion, with posters for the new burger stating, “The Tatsuta Burger enters a new era“.

As that statement suggests, Tatsuta Burgers aren’t a new thing in Japan, with chains like McDonald’s and Dom Dom Burger doing good business with their own versions. It is, however, a new thing for KFC, and the fried chicken specialists have taken their time to ensure their Tatsuta Burger is the very best it can be, from the juicy thigh inside to the marinade and seasonings surrounding it.

So…has the eight years of refinement been worth the effort? We were keen to find out, so we headed out to purchase a burger for 540 yen and put it to the test. First off, it looked like a generous meal, with a huge chunk of chicken tatsuta spilling out over the sides of the bun.

▼ It was a simple burger, with just a piece of fried chicken thigh and shredded cabbage inside.

The moment we took a bite, however, we were hit with two shockwaves. The first surprise was the extreme crunchiness, which was unlike anything we’ve ever had at KFC. The batter was incredibly crunchy, and stayed that way until the very end, which is something you won’t find in Tatsuta burgers from other chains.

▼ Beneath that crunchy exterior lies a supple chicken oozing with juices.

The second surprise was the strength of the ginger flavor, which cuts through in a similar way to that of a McDonald’s Chicken Tatsuta, but here in the KFC version it’s incredibly well-balanced.

▼ It seems strong at first, but it doesn’t overwhelm the chicken, which is a testament to the professional seasoning.

The combination of crunchy batter, juicy chicken thigh, and delicious ginger makes this one of the best burgers KFC has ever produced. In fact, we’d go so far as to say it’s the best Tatsuta burger out there, so if you have the chance to try it, we highly recommend you do. KFC really is heralding a new era of Tatsuta Burgers, and we’re pleased to say it was well worth the eight years it took to develop.

Photos ©SoraNews24

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- KFC Japan now has a luxury truffle burger

-- KFC puts its own spin on Japanese flavours with the new Katsu and Fillet Burger

-- KFC adds a Katsu and Fillet Burger to its menu in Japan for a limited time

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2025/11/28/kfc-japan-introduces-a-new-burger-8-years-in-the-making/

© SoraNews24