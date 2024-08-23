 Japan Today
Image: PR Times
new products

Kirby goods for your fur children

TOKYO

First introduced in the early 1990s, the Kirby franchise was created by Masahiro Sakurai. Developed by HAL Laboratory and then distributed by Nintendo, Kirby is a beloved Japanese video game character with its own animated show and manga. This pink-colored, adorable circular character has abilities like copying his opponent’s skills by inhaling them, spitting them out and floating over obstacles. With over 30 Kirby games, it’s no surprise that there would be tons of merchandise for all types of fans. 

This latest product release is for fur parents who love the series. Featuring a pet bed and “house,” they are as cute as they are comfortable. Set for widespread distribution from November, superfans can place their order on the Shobido Online Store until Sept 8.

Priced at ¥3,300, head to the website to place your order. 

Source: PR Times

© Japan Today

