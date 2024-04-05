 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Photo: Kakaku.com
new products

Make bath time more fun with the Magcase waterproof smartphone holder

TOKYO

Bath time in Japan is more than just a hygienic practice. For others, it can even be a form of meditation. The word ofuro describes the act of bathing in one’s home and the bathtub itself. Tracing back to ancient times with roots in both Zen Buddhism and Shintoism, baths follow the same principles tea ceremonies do: harmony, reverence, purity and silence. So it’s no wonder that there are always a few sento (public baths) or onsen (hot springs) within commuting distance. 

20240404110742_632_.jpg
Photo: Kakaku.com

Aside from using bath salts that add minerals like iron or calcium, you can elevate your ofuro experience with a waterproof smartphone holder. Gone are the days when you precariously hold onto your phone unprotected. The Magcase waterproof smartphone holder is here to change that. Equipped with a magnet and stand, the smartphone holder can be used in any wet environment. Catch up on the news or short videos as you relax into your bath after a long day. 

Available in two sizes, one for smartphones and the other for tablets. Prices start from ¥2,980

Source: Kakaku.com

