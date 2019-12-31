Make your new year sweet with this Pokemon x Baskin Robbins collaboration

By Katie Pask, SoraNews24

Say goodbye to your New Year’s resolution to eat less ice cream.

If you’re anything like us at SoraNews24, you’ve spent the winter holidays vegging out, eating anything and everything you can lay your hands on. You might be trying to shift that winter weight, but if you’re a Pokemon fan who loves ice cream, we’ve got some bad news for you.

Baskin Robbins is launching a collaboration with Pokemon with the Variety Pack. The Variety Pack is a bright red box with an assortment of Pokemon on the front, such as series favorites Pikachu and Eevee.

And with every purchase of the Variety Pack, you can get your hands on a limited-edition made-in-Japan Pokemon dish! There are four different designs to choose from, each with different Pokemon featured.

▼ You can choose from this plate featuring Pikachu playing with Eevee.

▼Or this plate featuring Pikachu and legendary bird Ho-Oh.

▼ Finally, Pikachu and the elusive Pokémon Mew.

▼ Pikachu and Dedenne feature on this plate, which is perfect for 2020 – the Year of the Rat.

The number of dishes you can get depends on the size of the order that you make –

If you order a small pack with six scoops of ice cream (1,550 yen), you can get one dish.

Regular-sized pack of six (2,130 yen) – two dishes

Small-sized pack of 12 (2,990 yen) – three dishes

Regular-sized pack of 12 (4,140 yen) – four dishes

You can get your hands on the plates at Baskin Robbins stores across Japan until January 13, or until stocks run out. And if twelve scoops of ice cream isn’t enough to satisfy your need for sweet Pokemon goods, check out Mister Donut’s 2020 lucky bags.

Source: Baskin Robbins via PR Times

