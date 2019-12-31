Newsletter Signup Register / Login
new products

Make your new year sweet with this Pokemon x Baskin Robbins collaboration

0 Comments
By Katie Pask, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Say goodbye to your New Year’s resolution to eat less ice cream.

If you’re anything like us at SoraNews24, you’ve spent the winter holidays vegging out, eating anything and everything you can lay your hands on. You might be trying to shift that winter weight, but if you’re a Pokemon fan who loves ice cream, we’ve got some bad news for you.

Baskin Robbins is launching a collaboration with Pokemon with the Variety Pack. The Variety Pack is a bright red box with an assortment of Pokemon on the front, such as series favorites Pikachu and Eevee.

And with every purchase of the Variety Pack, you can get your hands on a limited-edition made-in-Japan Pokemon dish! There are four different designs to choose from, each with different Pokemon featured.

▼ You can choose from this plate featuring Pikachu playing with Eevee.

dish1.png

▼Or this plate featuring Pikachu and legendary bird Ho-Oh.

dish2.png

▼ Finally, Pikachu and the elusive Pokémon Mew.

dish3.png

▼ Pikachu and Dedenne feature on this plate, which is perfect for 2020 – the Year of the Rat.

dish4.png

The number of dishes you can get depends on the size of the order that you make –

If you order a small pack with six scoops of ice cream (1,550 yen), you can get one dish.

Regular-sized pack of six (2,130 yen) – two dishes

Small-sized pack of 12 (2,990 yen) – three dishes

Regular-sized pack of 12 (4,140 yen) – four dishes

You can get your hands on the plates at Baskin Robbins stores across Japan until January 13, or until stocks run out. And if twelve scoops of ice cream isn’t enough to satisfy your need for sweet Pokemon goods, check out Mister Donut’s 2020 lucky bags.

 Source: Baskin Robbins via PR Times

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Baskin Robbins sandwiches are going on sale in Japan

-- We made a Pikachu shake at Baskin Robbins with hilarious yet tragic results

-- Sakura-flavored ice cream returns to Baskin Robbins in Japan after 24 years!

© SoraNews24

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Pick of the Best Personal Planners For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Capcom Store Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy News

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Happy New Year From GaijinPot

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining