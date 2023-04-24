Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mattel's newest Barbie doll, representing a person with Down syndrome Photo: MATTEL/AFP
new products

Mattel unveils Barbie doll with Down syndrome

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. toy manufacturer Mattel unveiled a new Barbie doll Tuesday representing a person with Down syndrome, as it seeks to allow more children to see themselves in the popular figure.

The toy was brought to market through work with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), to ensure it accurately represents someone with the condition, the company said.

"Barbie plays an important role in a child's early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play," said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls at Mattel.

"Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves," she added in a statement.

The new doll has a face and body sculpt aimed at being "more illustrative of women with Down syndrome, including a shorter frame and a longer torso," said Mattel.

For example, the face sculpt has a rounder shape, smaller ears and flat nasal bridge. The eyes are slightly slanted as well in an almond shape.

Meanwhile, the doll's dress pattern includes butterflies along with yellow and blue colors -- symbols associated with Down syndrome awareness.

"This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation," said NDSS president Kandi Pickard. "It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating."

Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome, which changes how their body and brain develop.

Previously, Mattel rolled out a series of Barbie dolls dedicated to feminist or other inspirational icons.

Barbie has 175 looks, according to Mattel.

The latest doll's release comes as a live-action film about Barbie is expected to hit the screens in July, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

From New Student to Long-term Resident: What’s Life in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

Confessions & Confusions: Our Foster Girl Leaves the Nest

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet 3: May Mexican Restaurant Mixer

GaijinPot Blog

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things To Do Around Nagoya Station

GaijinPot Blog

Unnan (Shimane)

GaijinPot Travel

Takashima Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Products, Salons and Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For April 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Fuji’s Backdrop: 5 Parks to Enjoy Iconic Views in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog