Photo: PR Times
new products

Mister Donut turns one of its most popular doughnuts into an ice cream for a limited time

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Mister Donut is the place to go for doughnuts in Japan, with locations all around the country, and a classic lineup of familiar sweet treats that locals have come to know and love.

One of those classic treats is the Choco Fashion, a chocolate-dipped take on the chain’s Old Fashion, a doughnut with a crumbly, crunchy texture. While it’s a mainstay on the menu at Mister Donut, it’s now setting out on a grand tour outside the chain, makig its debut at convenience stores, in the form of a new ice cream.

Photo: PR Times

As the image above shows, the doughnut has been transformed into a special ice cream with a slightly bitter chocolate coating that replicates the look and taste of the original, and a vanilla ice cream that’s scattered with crunchy biscuit pieces to recreate the crunchy dough.

The Mister Donut Ice Bar, as it’s known, has been jointly developed by sweet and dairy milk giant Morinaga and Duskin, the operators of Mister Donut. This is the second Mister Donut Ice Bar to be born from this company collaboration, with an ice cream based on the chain’s cream-filled Angel Cream doughnut appearing for a short time in 2020.

That ice cream blew us away with its doughnut flavor, so we can’t wait to try the Choco Fashion ice cream bar when it’s released at convenience stores nationwide from Feb 20, priced at 173 yen.

Source: PR Times

