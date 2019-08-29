Nanoe hair dryer for shinier, silkier hair

Panasonic is adding a new hair dryer to its Nanoe collection, known for delivering water to the hair follicles before it evaporates, keeping your hair silky and soft.

The new EH-NA0B type hair dryer provides 18 times more moisture compared to the current model. It also has five different drying modes, including “Care mode” for drying hair ends, “Hot/Cold mode” that alternates between temperatures to make your hair shinier, and “Scalp mode” that makes sure the scalp remains moisturized but not wet.

The EH-NA0B Nanocare Hairdryer will be released on Sunday.

Price: Around 26,000 yen.

