Nanoe hair dryer for shinier, silkier hair

TOKYO

Panasonic is adding a new hair dryer to its Nanoe collection, known for delivering water to the hair follicles before it evaporates, keeping your hair silky and soft. 

The new EH-NA0B type hair dryer provides 18 times more moisture compared to the current model. It also has five different drying modes, including “Care mode” for drying hair ends, “Hot/Cold mode” that alternates between temperatures to make your hair shinier, and “Scalp mode” that makes sure the scalp remains moisturized but not wet. 

The EH-NA0B Nanocare Hairdryer will be released on Sunday.

Price: Around 26,000 yen.

