Kao, a giant manufacturer of household cleaning products and cosmetics, is launching a new series under their Biore brand.

The “Biore u The Body” is a body wash designed to minimize skin dryness with minute soap particles that don’t need excessive scrubbing. There are both foaming type and liquid gel type, as well as body towels for each type.

“Biore u The Body” will be released on Aug 24.

