Newsletter Signup Register / Login
new products

New Japanese KitKats combine ruby chocolate with everyday nuts and cranberry

0 Comments
By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

In January 2018, Nestlé Japan secured exclusive rights to ruby chocolate, a new variety of chocolate to join dark, milk and white chocolate, becoming the first in the world to debut the new flavor with the release of the Ruby chocolate KitKat.

Since then, Yasumasa Takagi, the Japanese pâtissier chef behind many a new KitKat creation, has been experimenting with new flavor combinations to expand the ruby chocolate range, and now they’re ready to wow us all again, this time with Everyday Nuts & Cranberry Ruby.

The new product combines the much-hyped ruby chocolate with nuts and dried cranberries, and presents it in two beautiful packages designed to entice chocolate lovers to enjoy a KitKat break every day.

The small resealable standing pouch contains round, bite-sized morsels.

morsels.jpg

The larger pack contains individually wrapped single wafer pieces.

wafers.jpg

According to Nestlé, the natural fruity flavor of ruby chocolate is a perfect partner for the tart dried cranberries, while the combination of nuts and wafer create a delightfully crunchy texture.

texture.jpg

And in addition to the ruby chocolate variety, the new Everyday Nuts and Cranberry will also be available in milk chocolate.

cranb.jpg

Nestlé says the new chocolates have been designed with convenience in mind, so KitKat lovers can enjoy a taste of their favorite chocolates throughout the day.

flavors.jpg

flavors2.jpg

The new KitKats will be available at supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide from March 25, with the small sized pouches retailing for 158 yen and the larger packs retailing for 600 yen.

Source: PR Times

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Taste the Earth with Japan’s new Sublime Volcanic KitKats

-- We try the world’s first hot ruby chocolate drink at Japanese Kit Kat Chocolatory 【Taste Test】

-- New Volcanic Japanese KitKats unveiled at star-studded Tokyo event

© SoraNews24

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

Nescafe Opens Their First Nap Cafe in Oimachi, Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Live

8 Types of Dating App Profiles You’ll Encounter In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Lifestyle

Will ‘Voice Up Japan’ Encourage Japanese Women to Finally Speak Up About Inequality?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Daikanyama

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Art & Design

Kamikoya Washi Studio

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri