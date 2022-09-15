Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Starbucks Japan
new products

New limited Starbucks Japan drinks mix tranquil peach and majestic chai

0 Comments
By Shannon, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Autumn drinks may be in Starbucks stores around Japan already, but some locations are still holding on to summer flavors like peach. On September 7, Starbucks Japan released two new tea flavors at select stores throughout Japan: Peach Tranquility and Majestic Chai Oolong. In addition, they’ve added two limited-time drinks to their menu that combine both teas: the Peach and Majestic Chai Tea (638 yen) and the Peach and Majestic Chai Tea Frappuccino (736 yen).

Screen-Shot-2022-09-16-at-11.26.03.png

The Peach Tranquility Tea is a blend of, well, peach, along with hits of pineapple, lemongrass, and chamomile. It’s a relaxing and refreshing caffeine-free mix.

Screen-Shot-2022-09-16-at-11.26.45.png

The Majestic Chai Oolong combines oolong, mate, and rooibos teas that are then spiced with traditional chai spices like cinnamon and black pepper. This bold mix would taste great with or without milk.

Though the two flavors contrast starkly, they actually taste pretty good together — Peach Tranquility mellows out some of the stronger notes of the Majestic Chai Oolong, and when it’s made into Frappuccino form, it’s further enhanced by whipped cream and cinnamon toppings. The drink also has actual peaches in it.

When you drink it, the sweetness of the peach is the first thing to hit your taste buds, followed by the tingling chai spices. If spicy fruit is a winning combination for you, you’ll love this drink. It’s only available at the six Starbucks branches below in limited quantities, so visit before they run out! If they do, you can always pick up a Pumpkin Spice Latte (starting September 21).

Available at:

Starbucks Coffee Roppongi Hills Metro Hut/Hollywood Plaza

Starbucks Coffee Kirarina Keio Kichijoji

Starbucks Coffee Lucua Osaka 2F

Starbucks Coffee Toyama Maroot

Starbucks Coffee Amu Plaza Hakata 2F

Starbucks Coffee Grand Front Osaka Kita-kan 1F

Source and images: Starbucks Japan

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Tasting Starbucks Japan’s new autumn Frappuccino, created around the theme of “Our Harvest Table”

-- Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks Japan with a new Frappuccino for autumn

-- Starbucks Japan’s new Nectarine Frappuccinos – Are they peachy keen? 【Taste test】

© SoraNews24

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog