Photo: Press release
New rotating sushi pens bring fun of a restaurant to your desktop

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

We’ve seen a lot of great Japanese stationery in our time, but this latest product just released today is one we’ll definitely be adding to our collection, as it’s a sushi pen that rotates vertically, containing both a full plate of sushi and an empty one, all in the one pen.

Sushi-pen-Japanese-stationery-cute-conveyor-belt-restaurant-food-photos-top-1.gif

As the GIF above shows, the plate of sushi atop the pen changes when the clip is clicked. It cycles through two different variations, a dish that contains sushi, and a dish that’s empty, save for the leftovers or condiments, so you can feel as if you’ve eaten a plate of sushi before moving on to another full one.

▼ There are four different pens to choose from (left to right): Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp and Salmon Roe.

Screen-Shot-2023-09-17-at-16.54.30.png

A closer look at each plate shows how much attention to detail went into the design, with every miniature morsel closely resembling the actual plate of sushi it’s based upon.

▼ Shrimp

Screen-Shot-2023-09-17-at-16.54.44.png

▼Salmon Roe

Screen-Shot-2023-09-17-at-16.54.57.png

▼Salmon

Screen-Shot-2023-09-17-at-16.55.10.png

▼and Tuna

Screen-Shot-2023-09-17-at-16.55.22.png

▼ The empty plates are just as charming as the ones that contain sushi.

Screen-Shot-2023-09-17-at-16.55.32.png

The salmon roe dish, for example, flicks past to reveal what it looks like once eaten — nothing but a dollop of soy sauce and a few pieces of roe left behind.

Screen-Shot-2023-09-17-at-16.55.51.png

▼ Once the tuna is finished, there’s a small amount of soy sauce and a mound of wasabi left over.

Screen-Shot-2023-09-17-at-16.56.03.png

Of course, the product functions as an actual pen, and it serves as a great conversation starter, especially when displayed in your top pocket.

Screen-Shot-2023-09-17-at-16.56.14.png

The Sushi Pens are set to be released at a wide range of stores, including airport souvenir shops, highway service areas, variety stores, stationery stores, and online, priced at 1,078 yen.

Source, images: Press release

