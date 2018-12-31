New VR Sense pods surpass 5,000 plays within five days of release

By Koh Ruide, SoraNews24

VR Sense, Koei Tecmo Wave’s new hyperrealistic virtual reality capsules, were released more than a week ago, promising unparalleled gaming experiences that would revolutionize the digital world. The capsules come in two varieties, each one built to hold an adult and fully transport them to another world.

▼ The “Sparkling Blue” capsule caters to the senses with concert, rollercoaster, and horror experiences…

▼ …and the “Sparkling Silver” capsule caters to fantasies by putting you in the middle of "Dynasty Warriors," "Dead or Alive," and more.

In just five days since release, the VR Sense capsules have racked up over 5,000 plays, allowing Koei Tecmo to collect valuable data on which games appealed most to the general public. Here’s the current ranking:

Third place: "Dead or Alive Xtreme Sense"

Pick one beautiful girl from among three — Kasumi, Honoka or Marie Rose — to accompany you in a wet and wild adventure. Participating in mini games unlock new swimsuits for the girls, and netting high scores rewards players with time to appreciate their individual personalities and assets.

Players can enjoy wind blowing in their faces and feel water splashing on them as their partner takes a shower in one particular scene. Each girl also has a different scent, which adds another twist to the game.

Second place: "Dynasty Warriors"

"Dynasty Warriors" sees players squaring off against throngs of foes in deadly close quarters combat. Armed with a trusty sword, you block deadly attacks and unleash lethal combos back at them. Charge your weapon up and go wild with an ultimate ability, slaying anyone who dares stands in your way.

The game also places you on a horse, and the sensation of hooves thumping while arrows soar past your face is a thrilling experience indeed.

First place: "3 Majesty × X.I.P. DREAM☆LIVE"

Immensely popular with the ladies, "3 Majesty × X.I.P. DREAM☆LIVE" allows players to watch two suave boy bands perform in a live concert. Scoring is achieved by waving neon light sticks in time with the music’s beat, and once a threshold is reached, players will be transported right onto the stage up close with their favorite idol.

Each idol is associated with a different colored light stick, and high scores will grant some one-on-one time with a dashing singer who personally thanks you for your continued support.

Japanese netizens absolutely loved the new VR Sense capsules:

“I really want to play 'Dynasty Warriors.'”

“It’s just a three-minute walk away from my home. I better go check it out.”

“I want to try it, but it’s not anywhere near me. Install more please!”

“I tried VR Sense and it’s really awesome. 800 yen per play is too cheap.”

“I want an annual pass for the VR Sense.”

One of the complaints about the pods is that they don’t come with curtains to shield players from prying eyes, which can be embarrassing since you’ll be flailing your arms, or worse, caressing imaginary body parts in full view.

Source: Game Watch via Hachima Kiko

