Newsletter Signup Register / Login
new products

Nikon introduces golfer's Laser Rangefinder COOLSHOT PRO STABILIZED

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nikon Vision Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Nikon Corp, has released the golfer's Laser Rangefinder COOLSHOT PRO STABILIZED. This is a new, further improved model of the COOLSHOT 80 series, and positioned to be the highest model of the COOLSHOT series.

While keeping the same effect of the vibration reduction function of the COOLSHOT 80 series, the COOLSHOT PRO STABILIZED realises a smaller and lighter body than that series. Notable features are an easy-to-view red internal OLED display with an automatic adjustment function that finetunes the display brightness according to the surrounding ambient light level. The measurement response time is shortened to approx. 0.3 second. The body has a waterproof and fogproof structure that provides protection from unexpected rain and water splashes.

The COOLSHOT PRO STABILIZED also employs an "Actual Distance Indicator", which is an LED lamp located at the forward end. This blinks in a green colour when using actual distance mode, to indicate that the equipment is not utilising the Incline/Decline measurement function (ID Technology). It can be easily confirmed by observers. You can employ the COOLSHOT PRO STABILIZED in official competitions where the local rules permit the usage of a distance-measurement device, clearly showing that you are not using the Incline/Decline measurement function (ID Technology).

Everything you expect from a golfer's Laser Rangefinder is consolidated into the COOLSHOT PRO STABILIZED. Using Nikon's COOLSHOT removes uncertainty about the distance, allowing more time to make strategic decisions on the course, and letting you focus on each shot.

The new COOLSHOT PRO STABILIZED, with its improved operability and ease of measurement, is recommended for both those who are using a golfer's Laser Rangefinder for the first time as well as those who have not been satisfied with conventional Laser Rangefinders for golfing.

Price: 48,600 yen

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

Nakatanidou Mochi Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Temples

Hozan-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 22-27

Savvy Tokyo

How the Simplest Kanji Can Often Trick Us

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Health & Beauty

6 Tips For Managing Curly Hair In Japanese Humidity

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi