Nikon introduces golfer's Laser Rangefinder COOLSHOT PRO STABILIZED

Nikon Vision Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Nikon Corp, has released the golfer's Laser Rangefinder COOLSHOT PRO STABILIZED. This is a new, further improved model of the COOLSHOT 80 series, and positioned to be the highest model of the COOLSHOT series.

While keeping the same effect of the vibration reduction function of the COOLSHOT 80 series, the COOLSHOT PRO STABILIZED realises a smaller and lighter body than that series. Notable features are an easy-to-view red internal OLED display with an automatic adjustment function that finetunes the display brightness according to the surrounding ambient light level. The measurement response time is shortened to approx. 0.3 second. The body has a waterproof and fogproof structure that provides protection from unexpected rain and water splashes.

The COOLSHOT PRO STABILIZED also employs an "Actual Distance Indicator", which is an LED lamp located at the forward end. This blinks in a green colour when using actual distance mode, to indicate that the equipment is not utilising the Incline/Decline measurement function (ID Technology). It can be easily confirmed by observers. You can employ the COOLSHOT PRO STABILIZED in official competitions where the local rules permit the usage of a distance-measurement device, clearly showing that you are not using the Incline/Decline measurement function (ID Technology).

Everything you expect from a golfer's Laser Rangefinder is consolidated into the COOLSHOT PRO STABILIZED. Using Nikon's COOLSHOT removes uncertainty about the distance, allowing more time to make strategic decisions on the course, and letting you focus on each shot.

The new COOLSHOT PRO STABILIZED, with its improved operability and ease of measurement, is recommended for both those who are using a golfer's Laser Rangefinder for the first time as well as those who have not been satisfied with conventional Laser Rangefinders for golfing.

Price: 48,600 yen

